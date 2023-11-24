News you can trust since 1845
From wheels to meals: Former Falkirk cycle shop will become hot food takeaway

Plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a former cycle and pram shop into a hot food takeaway.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Mohsan Choudry was looking for permission to convert the premises at 61 Grahams Road, Falkirk and install a flue. The application, which was validated on Monday, July 24, was granted planning permission by planning officers acting under delegated powers on Thursday, November 23.

The premises was formerly home to the famous Malleys cycle and pram shop which started trading in the town at the start of the 20th century.

It was purchased in 1954 by Ralph Bloch, who gave it to his nephew Laurence – son of well-known wedding and commercial photographer Stanley Bloch – to run in the late 1980s.

The former cycle shop will now become a hot food takeaway (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The former cycle shop will now become a hot food takeaway (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After 30 years Laurence decided to call it a day and the shop closed for good in the summer of 2017.

At the time Laurence said: “I’ve been amazed at the number of very kind things so many customers have said about the business.”

