From take out to make up: Plans to turn Bo'ness takeaway into beauty salon
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a hot food takeaway to create a beauty salon.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
The Warehouse Salon is looking for permission to convert the premises at Unit 3, 66 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness – near the local Scotmid store.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, are expected to decide on the application before the determination deadline of August 12, 2023.
Back in July 2019 Scotmid Co-operative was granted permission to construct three retail units at the site.