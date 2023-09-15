From fitting room to fitness suite: Plans afoot for former clothes shop to become gym

There are plans to change the use of the former clothes shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Reda Property Investments is looking for permission to convert the former Wilkies shop in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

The application – which was lodged on August 32 and validated on Wednesday, September 13 – will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.

