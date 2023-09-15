News you can trust since 1845
From fitting room to fitness suite: Plans afoot for former clothes shop to become gym

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a once-popular clothing store to create a fitness centre.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
There are plans to change the use of the former clothes shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)There are plans to change the use of the former clothes shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
There are plans to change the use of the former clothes shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Reda Property Investments is looking for permission to convert the former Wilkies shop in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

The application – which was lodged on August 32 and validated on Wednesday, September 13 – will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.

The future of Scottish retail chain Wilkies was secured following a sale of the business and certain assets out of administration, but a total of five stores were not included as part of the transaction and four, including the branch in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, were forced to close with immediate effect.

