From Cazoo to Carz: Grangemouth welcomes Peter Vardy's new car dealership

The Peter Vardy Carz dealership opened for business last month at the Glensburgh Road site and

Peter Vardy acquired the former Cazoo used car handover centre in March added it to a network which now has sites in Perth, Motherwell, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh,

Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee.

Peter Vardy Carz has opened in the former Cazoo car dealership on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth

At the end of March, Peter Vardy, the firm’s chief executive, stated online the Grangemouth dealership had enjoyed a great start.

He said: “Earlier this month we opened the doors to our new Carz Grangemouth dealership, and what a great first month. It’s great to see the dealership start with a

strong sales rate and to see the great 5-star guest reviews in our first month of trading.