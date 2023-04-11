News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
38 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

From Cazoo to Carz: Grangemouth welcomes Peter Vardy's new car dealership

A new car dealership has moved into the former Cazoo site in Grangemouth and is reportedly off to a fast start.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

The Peter Vardy Carz dealership opened for business last month at the Glensburgh Road site and

Peter Vardy acquired the former Cazoo used car handover centre in March added it to a network which now has sites in Perth, Motherwell, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee.

Peter Vardy Carz has opened in the former Cazoo car dealership on Glensburgh Road, GrangemouthPeter Vardy Carz has opened in the former Cazoo car dealership on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth
Peter Vardy Carz has opened in the former Cazoo car dealership on Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth
Most Popular

At the end of March, Peter Vardy, the firm’s chief executive, stated online the Grangemouth dealership had enjoyed a great start.

He said: “Earlier this month we opened the doors to our new Carz Grangemouth dealership, and what a great first month. It’s great to see the dealership start with a

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

strong sales rate and to see the great 5-star guest reviews in our first month of trading.

“This a testament to the hard work and dedication of Scott and the team in Grangemouth, as well as the wider team who helped with the acquisition.”

GrangemouthAberdeenDundeeGlasgowEdinburgh