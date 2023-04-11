From Cazoo to Carz: Grangemouth welcomes Peter Vardy's new car dealership
A new car dealership has moved into the former Cazoo site in Grangemouth and is reportedly off to a fast start.
The Peter Vardy Carz dealership opened for business last month at the Glensburgh Road site and
Peter Vardy acquired the former Cazoo used car handover centre in March added it to a network which now has sites in Perth, Motherwell, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh,
At the end of March, Peter Vardy, the firm’s chief executive, stated online the Grangemouth dealership had enjoyed a great start.
He said: “Earlier this month we opened the doors to our new Carz Grangemouth dealership, and what a great first month. It’s great to see the dealership start with a
strong sales rate and to see the great 5-star guest reviews in our first month of trading.
“This a testament to the hard work and dedication of Scott and the team in Grangemouth, as well as the wider team who helped with the acquisition.”