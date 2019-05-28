Free tourism networking event at The Falkirk Wheel for area’s businesses

Businesses across Falkirk district can sign up to a free tourism networking session at The Falkirk Wheel.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 6 from 5.45pm until 8.30pm.

It will bring tourism-related businesses together and offers a chance to hear speakers from a wide range of backgrounds.

Speakers include Marc Crothall, chief executive of Scottish Tourism Alliance; Alex Velzian and Craig Macdonald of Visit Falkirk Partnership; Neil Christinson, Visit Scotland regional director for Stirling, Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and the Lothians; and Pete Reid, growth and investment unit manager, Falkirk Council.

The event will focus on the launch of the Visit Falkirk Partnership, an industry group which has been developed to promote and encourage collaborative working between businesses and to help to deliver Falkirk Council’s tourism strategy.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Tourism is bringing many benefits to the Falkirk area and is one of the fastest growing business sectors locally.

“We want to help businesses make the most of the opportunities tourism brings and ensure they are aware of all the support they can access.

“This event will not only ensure key experts can share their knowledge but it brings businesses together to increase awareness of the full tourism offering in the area.”

Alex Velzian, chairwoman of the Visit Falkirk Partnership, said: “We are delighted to be working with so many local businesses within the Visit Falkirk Partnership, and we look forward to welcoming new businesses.

“The partnership is designed to encourage collaborative working to ensure our growth and add more value to the visitor experience throughout Falkirk and the surrounding areas.”

Search ‘Visit Falkirk’ on eventbrite.co.uk to book tickets.

Email business@falkirk.gov.uk or call 01324 590960 for more information.