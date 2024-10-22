Free Christmas visual merchandising training on offer for Falkirk district businesses

The visual merchandising training is available to any Falkirk district businesses.

As the festive season approaches, businesses across the Falkirk district have the chance to make their Christmas window displays stand out with free visual merchandising training, delivered by Falkirk Delivers on behalf of Falkirk Council.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, providing local businesses with essential insights to attract more customers and boost sales during the holiday period.

The Christmas-themed training, led by visual merchandising expert Lynda Murray, will focus on creating eye-catching festive displays that draw attention and increase footfall. The course is free to all businesses within the Falkirk Council district and is designed to help independent retailers, service-based businesses, boutiques, and hospitality venues enhance their visual appeal and maximise holiday sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers manager, said: “We’re delighted to offer these sessions once again, building on the success of our previous visual merchandising courses.

"Businesses who attended earlier sessions found them truly inspiring and left with fresh ideas to keep their premises looking fantastic year-round.

"These courses give businesses the confidence to make the most of their visual appeal, and with the festive season approaching, it’s the perfect time to ensure your shopfront draws in customers.”

Three sessions are being held across the district in the coming weeks. These will take place on Wednesday, October 23 (8.45am to 9.45am) at the Falkirk Delivers offices in Falkirk High Street; Thursday, October 24 (5.30pm-6.30pm) at McMoo’s Ice Cream Parlour, Hope Street, Bo’ness and on Wednesday, October 30 (8.45am to 9.45am) at Denny Library.

To book your place visit https://falkirkdelivers.com/businesses/business-events/