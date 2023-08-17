Four Falkirk district businesses shortlisted in The Food Awards Scotland 2023

The awards, which are now in their ninth year, are a celebration of the country’s food scene and recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to providing the freshest of products and amazing delights.

The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel on Monday, August 28 when top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses shortlisted for the awards this year include Giulio’s Fish and Chips on Williamson Street, Falkirk which is in the running for Takeaway of the Year (Central) and Masala Ram’s in Bainsford in the Best Indian Establishment category.

Caledonian Cheesecake Company, from Stenhousemuir, has been shortlisted for Dessert Outlet of the Year, while Bonnybridge’s Moffat E&R Ltd are up for Restaurant Supplier of the Year.