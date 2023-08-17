Four Falkirk district businesses shortlisted in The Food Awards Scotland 2023
The awards, which are now in their ninth year, are a celebration of the country’s food scene and recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to providing the freshest of products and amazing delights.
The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel on Monday, August 28 when top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.
The businesses shortlisted for the awards this year include Giulio’s Fish and Chips on Williamson Street, Falkirk which is in the running for Takeaway of the Year (Central) and Masala Ram’s in Bainsford in the Best Indian Establishment category.
Caledonian Cheesecake Company, from Stenhousemuir, has been shortlisted for Dessert Outlet of the Year, while Bonnybridge’s Moffat E&R Ltd are up for Restaurant Supplier of the Year.
A spokesperson for the Food Awards Scotland, which is organised by Creative Oceanic, said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. Moreover, their success isn’t just about their dedication to leaving every customer satisfied. It’s also a story that reflects the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.”