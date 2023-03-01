Four Falkirk district businesses scoop awards at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2023

The awards celebrate excellence in the wedding industry and those professionals and businesses who go above and beyond to ensure their brides and grooms have the perfect day.

Fifteen local businesses had made it through to the finals, but just four brought home awards from the ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

The local winners this year were Claire Blackadder from Airth Castle, who was named Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year and Stenhousemuir’s Lights, Candy Action won the Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year award.

Tommy Hamilton, from Denny, was among the winners at the Scottish Wedding Awards this week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Two Denny-based businesses were also winners.

Hair by Kerrie won the Freelance Wedding Hair/Make Up Specialist award for the Central region, and Tommy Hamilton Photography claimed the prize of Wedding Photographer of the Year (Central).

It’s the second accolade to be won by the photographer in recent weeks after he was named Wedding Photographer of the Year at The Great British Wedding Awards.

The Scottish Wedding Awards are in their tenth year and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of those who have contributed to making weddings unforgettable and special occasions for couples and their loved ones.

Claire Blackadder, from Airth Castle Hotel, was named Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year at the Scottish Wedding Awards.

A spokesperson for awards said: “We are thrilled to have been able to celebrate the very best of the wedding industry in Scotland. The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence. Each winner demonstrated exceptional skill, talent and dedication to their craft and should be proud of their achievements.

"We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”