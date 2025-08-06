Foundry goes into liquidation: Falkirk area firm wound up after 200 years in business

One of Scotland’s last foundries has been wound up and placed in the hands of liquidators after over 200 years in business.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballantine Castings, in Links Road, Bo’ness, presented a petition to Falkirk Sheriff Court on July 25 so the firm could be wound up and an interim liquidator appointed.

The court subsequently appointed Graeme Bain, of Glasgow-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, as liquidator on July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in the early 1820s, the iron foundry became formally established in 1856 and has been in continuous production ever since.

Ballantine Castings in Bo'ness played a pivotal role in repairing London's Elizabeth Tower, the home of Big Ben (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

The foundry has been owned and run by the Ballantine family for seven generations and has made some of the country’s most iconic ironwork – including the famous replica cannons at Edinburgh Castle.

Ballantine’s website states: “With a continual investment programme in place, a highly trained and skilled workforce and the adoption of new technologies we can assure that we will be making high quality, high integrity architectural, engineering and construction castings for many years to come.”

Back in 2021 the foundry played a crucial role in restoring the home of London’s world famous Big Ben clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers used traditional methods of cast ironwork to create integral elements of the Elizabeth Tower, which was undergoing a conservation project at that time, and remade more than 400 cast iron tiles for the roof.

The intricate decorative shields which adorn the tower were also remade in Bo’ness, including the brightly coloured thistle shield which represents Scotland.

At the time Gavin Ballantine, Ballantine Castings director, said: “Over the years we’ve been fortunate enough to work on many prestigious projects, however, the works undertaken on the Elizabeth Tower will last long in the memory.

"It’s been an honour to play our part in the restoration of such a complex, iconic national structure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few years before it helped restore Big Ben’s home, Ballantine Castings was commissioned to cast steel totem poles to illustrate the history of Forth Valley.

Selected by the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI) to create 11 “markers”, the firm’s work now helps visitors find unique heritage sites around the Inner Forth estuary.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted Johnston Carmichael for more details on the situation – and the workers impacted by the liquidation – but has yet to receive a response.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper