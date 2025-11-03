Forties at 50: Grangemouth petrochemical giant celebrates pipeline's half century

This week sees Ineos marking 50 years of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) – a piece of British engineering that it says has quietly powered the nation’s economy for half a century.

Officially opened by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on November 3, 1975, the Forties Pipeline transformed the UK’s energy landscape and took Britain from being almost entirely dependent on imported oil to becoming self-sufficient, fuelling homes, transport, and industry for generations.

Since then, the FPS has safely transported over 9.6 billion barrels of oil and gas liquids from more than 80 North Sea fields to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

At its peak, it carried around 40 per cent of all UK oil production, providing the feedstocks for fuels, plastics, and essential materials that underpin modern life.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opens the Forties pipeline on November 3, 1975 (Picture: Submitted)

Today, FPS is designated as Critical National Infrastructure, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland and the wider UK, and providing the lifeblood for domestic manufacturing and historically, refining at Grangemouth.

Ineos stated, over the last 50 years, the UK’s North Sea oil and gas industry has contributed about half a trillion pounds in taxes to the UK Treasury.

Since acquiring the system in 2017, Ineos has invested more than £500 million to modernise, secure, and extend its life well into the 2040s and beyond, looking to ensure the UK retains a strong and resilient energy network, capable of serving the economy for decades to come.

Andrew Gardner, CEO at Ineos FPS, said: “The Forties Pipeline is a national treasure. For 50 years it has quietly done its job, safely, reliably, and efficiently, carrying the oil and gas that keeps the UK moving.

"We should never underestimate the value of home-grown energy. North Sea oil and gas have created enormous prosperity for Britain, and they will remain essential long beyond 2050.

"Even as we transition to cleaner forms of energy, we will still need reliable domestic supply to power industry, transport, and homes. The Forties Pipeline has

served this country for half a century, and with continued investment and good policy, it will continue to do so for generations to come.”

