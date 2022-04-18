Forth Valley glassmakers take part in New York's Tartan Week Parade

Karen Somerville and Helen Kerr from Angels’ Share Glass, in Stirling, sported the firm’s bespoke Whisky and Water tartan as they marched along 6th Avenue to cheers from New Yorkers.

They also met Marvel actress and fellow Scot Karen Gillan, the parade’s grand marshal, and gifted her one of the company’s signature line of glass angels filled with whisky to remind her of home.

The pair were in New York as part of a trade mission aimed at forging new links between Scottish and US businesses.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Somerville and Helen Kerr of Angels' Share Glass meet actress Karen Gillan at Tartan Week in New York.

They spent Tartan Week liaising with US retailers, showcasing their products and enjoying the festivities.

Angels’ Share Glass was among 14 Scottish companies selected to travel to New York on a trade mission run by Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Scottish Business Network and Visit Scotland.

Karen Somerville, managing director of Angels’ Share Glass, said: “Spending Tartan Week in New York was a dream come true and a lifelong ambition for me and taking part in the parade was quite surreal.

“It was an amazing experience to walk through Manhattan along with more than 2000 lovers of all things Scottish and get waves and cheers from New Yorkers as we showed off our tartan banner.

"Having the chance to meet Karen Gillan made the whole experience even more memorable.

“The trade delegation was a fantastic opportunity.

“The mission was well organised by Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce and gave us the opportunity to extend awareness of our brand.

“We also met people from several organisations, including the St Andrews Society and New York Distilling Company, who I hope we will be able to develop future business relationships with.”

Other Scottish companies involved in the trade mission included Ardgowan Distillery, Ochil Fudge Pantry and Quirky Chocolate.

Lynn Blaikie, Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce president said: “We were delighted that Forth Valley Chamber member Angels’ Share Glass were part of the trade mission

"They took centre stage along with 13 other exciting and innovative Scottish businesses who flew the flag very high for Scotland.

"The New York mission aimed to help Scottish businesses establish new trade links and meaningful partnerships in the US.

“This was certainly the case with the delegation who never stopped and had back-to-back meetings from the moment they touched down on American soil.

"Karen and her team, along with the rest of the delegation, were all fantastic ambassadors for Scotland and took New York by storm with their enthusiasm and determination to maximise their time on the mission and make as many business connections as possible.