Forth Valley College to host Falkirk DWP jobs fair

Taking place at the Grangemouth Road venue between 10am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 14, the event will give young job seekers the chance to meet and chat with potential employers.
A DWP spokesperson said: “This combined jobsfair and careers event is a first for DWP Forth Valley as not only is it open for all our customers on Universal Credit but
we have extended the invite to all school and college leavers across the Forth Valley.
“On the day there will be at least 21 employers in attendance with over 150 vacancies from a wide variety of sectors."
Due to limited capacity those wising to attend are encouraged to contact their work coach in the jobcentre or their schools/college careers adviser to book a slot as soon as possible to secure a place.