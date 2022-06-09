Forth Valley College to host Falkirk DWP jobs fair

Taking place at the Grangemouth Road venue between 10am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 14, the event will give young job seekers the chance to meet and chat with potential employers.

A DWP spokesperson said: “This combined jobsfair and careers event is a first for DWP Forth Valley as not only is it open for all our customers on Universal Credit but

we have extended the invite to all school and college leavers across the Forth Valley.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jobs fair/career event will take place at Forth Valley College

“On the day there will be at least 21 employers in attendance with over 150 vacancies from a wide variety of sectors."