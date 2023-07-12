Forth Valley College set to host Falkirk DWP jobs fair this month
The latest DWP jobs fair will take place at the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College with employers offering a number of vacanies.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jul 2023
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 26.
A DWP spokesperson said: “We will have vacancies available throughout a variety of sectors along with training providers offering next step support with CV’s and interviews.
“We are working with care, security, call centre and manufacturing sectors to support employers to fill their vacancies. Attendance at this event will be through Work Coach referral.”