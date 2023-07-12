News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Forth Valley College set to host Falkirk DWP jobs fair this month

The latest DWP jobs fair will take place at the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College with employers offering a number of vacanies.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We will have vacancies available throughout a variety of sectors along with training providers offering next step support with CV’s and interviews.

“We are working with care, security, call centre and manufacturing sectors to support employers to fill their vacancies. Attendance at this event will be through Work Coach referral.”

Forth Valley College Falkirk campus will host the DWP jobs fair later this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Forth Valley College Falkirk campus will host the DWP jobs fair later this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Forth Valley College Falkirk campus will host the DWP jobs fair later this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Related topics:DWPFalkirkForth Valley College