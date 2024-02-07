Forth Valley College running four-year energy industry apprenticeship scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forth Valley College is one of the locations which is running the four-year APTUS apprenticeship, provided by global saftey and skills organisation OPITO and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Now in its 25th year, the apprenticeship is one of the most successful programmes of its kind in the UK, training technicians for a future career in energy, with an employment retention rate after completion of more than 95 per cent.

It gives students industry standard skills and qualifications to deliver conventional energy sources as cleanly, efficiently, and securely as possible while charting the pathway to newer, cleaner sources and net zero.

APTUS apprentices gain hands on experience in the energy industry (Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

As well as industry recognised qualifications, APTUS apprentices gain hands-on experience in the workplace, while earning a salary, and a job at some of the most innovative global energy businesses.

Lisa McKay, director of people and corporate services at OPITO, said: “I’m delighted to launch this year’s recruitment campaign. Our modern apprenticeships provide the gateway to an exciting career in an evolving industry.

“Apprentices from all backgrounds can apply to become part of an innovative and ambitious industry. We both value, and harness, the unique backgrounds, talents, and perspectives of all our apprentices. Together, our diverse workforce can come together to meet the challenges we face now and in the future.”

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB said: “APTUS is a bold evolution of the OGTAP scheme which will support the growing demand for skilled workers who will be key to achieving success in the energy transition.

“As we move into a world of new technologies and continue our journey towards net zero, it’s crucial that we provide the right pathways to attract, develop and retain a world-class workforce.

“APTUS is a dynamic and hugely rewarding opportunity that will position apprentices as change makers in an industry which is critical to supporting global infrastructure.”

Applications are open until April 1, with successful applicants starting college in September.