Forth Valley College launch mentoring programme to help students from care background

MCR Pathways partnership has launched an innovative mentoring pilot programme with Forth Valley College (FVC).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative serve students who would benefit from support and those from a care experienced background, to create successful transitions and career pathways through further education.

MCR Pathways' award winning, relationship based mentoring model has already been delivered in schools across Scotland, but now it is moving to the college campus for the first time – enabling students to continue meeting their trusted adult to help navigate challenges that can be experienced when making the transition to college and adjusting to a new learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership will encourage greater numbers of Forth Valley College students to consider mentorship across its three campuses, deliver early transition visits for local school pupils, expand upon existing partnership work in the area, and support students to take the next step to wider positive destinations.

Laura Geoghegan, Forth Valley College’s student support manager, Kenny MacInnes, Forth Valley College principal, Natalie Smith, MCR Pathways head of schools for the East of Scotland and Sharon McIntyre, MCR Pathways chief executive officer get the new mentoring initiative underway at Forth Valley College (Picture: Submitted)

The two-year pilot programme at FVC aims to harness the power of mentoring to similar effect by increasing college stay on rates, improve attainment and attendance levels and offer support for young people to manage their mental health and wellbeing needs at the college.

The programme officially starts in August 2025, with recruitment and training having already begun, and has the capacity to support up to 30 mentor to mentee pairs.

Sharon McIntyre, MCR Pathways chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to partner with Forth Valley College to design and deliver this exciting programme for college students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new partnership with the college is a monumental development for MCR Pathways, that will bring our award-winning relationship-based mentorship programme from the classroom onto campus for the first time.

"Together, we are deeply committed to creating an outstanding student experience that now includes access to a trusted adult who will compliment college support services.

"Integrating our approaches to help students navigate a very significant period of transformational change towards realising their potential and pursuing very bright and positive career pathways in the future.”

FVC principal Kenny MacInnes, added: “The important work we have done at the College to encourage and support care-experienced and disadvantaged young people cannot be understated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have no doubt this exciting partnership will further enhance the support we can offer and help to make a real difference in the lives of young people.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.