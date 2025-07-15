Forth Valley College launch mentoring programme to help students from care background
The new initiative serve students who would benefit from support and those from a care experienced background, to create successful transitions and career pathways through further education.
MCR Pathways' award winning, relationship based mentoring model has already been delivered in schools across Scotland, but now it is moving to the college campus for the first time – enabling students to continue meeting their trusted adult to help navigate challenges that can be experienced when making the transition to college and adjusting to a new learning environment.
The partnership will encourage greater numbers of Forth Valley College students to consider mentorship across its three campuses, deliver early transition visits for local school pupils, expand upon existing partnership work in the area, and support students to take the next step to wider positive destinations.
The two-year pilot programme at FVC aims to harness the power of mentoring to similar effect by increasing college stay on rates, improve attainment and attendance levels and offer support for young people to manage their mental health and wellbeing needs at the college.
The programme officially starts in August 2025, with recruitment and training having already begun, and has the capacity to support up to 30 mentor to mentee pairs.
Sharon McIntyre, MCR Pathways chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to partner with Forth Valley College to design and deliver this exciting programme for college students.
"Our new partnership with the college is a monumental development for MCR Pathways, that will bring our award-winning relationship-based mentorship programme from the classroom onto campus for the first time.
"Together, we are deeply committed to creating an outstanding student experience that now includes access to a trusted adult who will compliment college support services.
"Integrating our approaches to help students navigate a very significant period of transformational change towards realising their potential and pursuing very bright and positive career pathways in the future.”
FVC principal Kenny MacInnes, added: “The important work we have done at the College to encourage and support care-experienced and disadvantaged young people cannot be understated.
"I have no doubt this exciting partnership will further enhance the support we can offer and help to make a real difference in the lives of young people.”
