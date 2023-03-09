Forth Ports: Engineering apprentice Hope Ralston wins top national Net Zero award

Hope Ralston was named winner in the Supporting Net Zero Apprentice of the Year award sponsored by the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards held last night, March 8.

The 22-year-old was recognised for her work to save energy and cut emissions for her employer, Forth Ports.

Hope, from Falkirk, has supported a number of green energy initiatives at the site, and made a significant contribution to a project that will cut Forth Port’s CO2 emissions, bringing net energy savings of 10 per cent. She took an active lead by learning the skills, knowledge and capabilities to help with the design, delivery and sign-off works associated with it.

Hope contributes to upholding Forth Port’s energy management ISO accreditation, playing an active role in energy saving projects. She has also supported her employer’s goals by taking part in other sustainability initiatives, including reducing the energy consumption of high mast lighting and reducing emissions via the implementation of HVO fuel.

She was inspired to apply for a Modern Apprenticeship in Engineering Maintenance (Electrical) after she studied manufacturing engineering at college.

Hope said: “I spoke to a careers adviser from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) who talked about Modern Apprenticeships. I knew I wanted to earn while I was learning on the job, and working towards a qualification at the same time, so it sounded ideal.

“Doing the Modern Apprenticeship really improved my communication skills and my confidence and I’m very much part of the team at Forth Ports.”

Hope took part in the Grangemouth Fuel Change Challenge to improve her understanding of the energy sources her industry may use in the future and how Forth Ports could transition to renewable power, developing a blueprint for reducing energy used in street lighting on site by switching to LED lighting and using a turbine driven partly by proxy wind created by passing HGVs at the port.

She said: “Getting involved in the Fuel Change Challenge meant I could see the positive difference we were making and sustainability is now very much built into my thinking in my everyday work.”

Hope’s passion for the Fuel Change project, and her personal development as a result of being involved, also inspired Forth Ports to focus on providing further opportunities for sustainable learning.

Forth Ports Limited learning & development manager Natalie Dalgleish said: “Hope came to us as a shy young apprentice and the change in her has been remarkable. She has grasped every opportunity with both hands.

“The Modern Apprenticeship has allowed her to flourish and grow into a confident, skilled individual who is happy presenting an idea to the executive board. We are really proud to have been part of her learning journey.”

Forth Valley College assistant client manager Chris Nisbet said: “Hope switched disciplines to study engineering, got ahead of where she needed to be and took on the Fuel Change Challenge as well.

“She exceeded expectations and quickly stood out as being head and shoulders above the other apprentices.”

Modern Apprenticeships are jobs open to anyone aged 16 and over who wants to work, learn and earn.

Chair of SDS, Frank Mitchell said: “Apprenticeships are more critical now than ever, due to fast-paced changes in the workplace, and apprentices can be employed in real jobs making sure the skills gained are current through work-based learning. The Scottish Apprenticeship Awards provide a platform to show how apprenticeships can help to create a diverse and inclusive workforce and that opportunities have been taken by individuals from across society, who have gone on to flourish in the workplace.

“It’s the 21st anniversary of the awards, which is testament to the value that Scotland places on apprenticeships. The quality of award nominations was very high and I’d like to thank all the employers, learning providers and sponsors for their support and congratulate all of this year’s apprentice finalists and winners.”