Former York Cafe in Falkirk to re-open as restaurant-bar

A Falkirk business once renowned for its cones and chip teas is to re-open as a restaurant-bar.

Formerly known as the York Cafe, the premises in High Street has been refurbished and rebranded as Taste by new management duo Mike Cruickshank and Kyle Murray.

The business partners, who hope to welcome their first customers through the doors within weeks, believe diners will be taken aback once they see the transformation for themselves and sample their “exciting” cuisine.

Under its previous name, the premises was famed for the food it served when managed by Italian families throughout the years.

While the fare on offer is very much a large part of the new directors’ grand plan, so too is making Taste a place people want to visit for entertainment.

With that goal in mind, Mike and Kyle hope to run a series of theme nights, ranging from the 1970s and 80s to rock and Motown.

There remains only a final stage of refurbishments to be carried out before the venue officially opens and both men are relishing welcoming in customers.

Mike, whose background lies in property investment, said: “It’s looking good.

“There will be a different type of menu, an exciting one, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I did a bit of research before we took it on and found out it was considered a bit of an institution.

“People have been saying, ‘We hope you will re-open and make it a success’ and there’s a lot of people interested.

“This is a completely new venture. We found there wasn’t much choice in terms of eating establishments in Falkirk and thought it was an opportunity. Come and see the resurrection of the York Cafe and the new beginnings of Taste.”

Business partner Kyle has experience of working in the restaurant-bar sector, such as The Spanish Butcher in Glasgow, and sees great potential in Taste.

He explained: “The transformation has been phenomenal, it’s been one of my most exciting projects. We’re trying to push a social atmosphere and we’re looking to have theme nights for people to feel like they have everything in one shell.”