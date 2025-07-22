Former haulage firm boss is the man to steer Grangemouth towards a greener future

The former managing director of long established firm John Mitchell Haulage is now carrying a load of responsibility as the chairman of Greener Grangemouth Town Team.

Supporting the town’s transition to a more sustainable future through the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, the Greener Grangemouth Town Team has appointed Iain Mitchell, retired from heading up John Mitchell Haulage, to the top role as it works with the local community and key partners to help shape and deliver projects in Grangemouth.

His appointment comes as the Greener Grangemouth programme continues to develop its plans, laying the groundwork for its future delivery.

The programme aims to improve environmental outcomes, tackle climate change, and support economic transition while addressing local priorities identified by residents, businesses and community groups.

Former John Mitchell Haulage boss Iain Mitchell is now the chairman of the Greener Grangemouth Town Team (Picture: Submitted)

Mr Mitchell brings his extensive experience in the logistics sector having led one of Grangemouth’s longest-established family businesses.

John Mitchell Haulage has operated in the town for over 60 years and is a major local employer. He is also a long-standing resident and has worked with a range of local and national organisations throughout his career.

He said: “I’ve lived and worked in Grangemouth all my life, and I’m pleased to be able to play a part in this next phase of the town’s story. It is important that we take forward a transition that works for local people and businesses.

"I look forward to working with the Town Team to help ensure projects reflect what the community wants to see.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn added: “Grangemouth is central to Scotland’s economy, and the town’s future is a key focus of the Growth Deal. Greener Grangemouth will bring long-term investment to support a fair and sustainable transition.

"Iain’s local experience and leadership will help ensure this work is shaped by the needs and voices of the community.”

The Greener Grangemouth programme is one of several projects supported by the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, a £148.7 million investment package funded by the UK and Scottish Governments, Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals.

The programme includes a total of £12 million from the Scottish Government for Greener Grangemouth, with £2 million allocated within the original Deal and a further £10 million announced in 2023.

