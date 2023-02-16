The High Street retail unit went under the hammer on Thursday afternoon, selling for just £100,000.

The six-storey building, which was the home to Marks and Spencer for almost 80 years before its closure in August 2018, had a guide price of £140,000 in the Acuitus auction brochure.

However, when selling the property – 59-63 High Street – the auctioneer was forced to drop to £80,000 before receiving the first bid.

The Marks & Spencer unit closed in August 2018

This price rose to £100,000 before he dropped the hammer minutes later, selling it to an internet bidder referred to only as ‘Mr B’.

Acuitus had listed the 84,000 sq ft property in the online auction’s brochure as a “prominent former department store in Falkirk town centre”, adding it was an important link between the High Street and Howgate Shopping Centre.

It stated: “Alternative uses for the building include gym, residential and healthcare (subject to Change of Use consent).”