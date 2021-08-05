Former Falkirk cafe gets go ahead to become takeaway

James Walker, of Streats Catering Ltd, successfully applied to Falkirk Council to change the use of the former Cafe Select premises, in Grahams Road, Falkirk into a hot food takeaway.

In the planning application’s supporting documents it was stated the owner had been looking to change the usage of the property because they wanted to remove the small seating area.

The documents added: “Given the small amount of covers it can do and the current restrictions it doesn’t make much sense to keep a seating area. I want to open for breakfast and lunch doing a takeaway service, hence the change of use, which would be normal hot and cold breakfast and lunch items and grab and go items that would be displayed in fridges.

"The idea would be that people could come to the shop to order breakfast or lunch items and also take other items away such as cans of juice, crisps, cakes. I would also like to implement a delivery service where I could deliver breakfast and lunch items to the surrounding area, residential and business. sit in facility.

“In the evening I would like to offer a collection and takeaway service based around street food. I would be looking to have a normal menu but also have different street food from around the world which I feel is reasonably unique to the Falkirk area.”

