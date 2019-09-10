Former car showroom to become Howdens

The site that was once Hardie of Larbert’s showroom will become a depot for Howden Joinery Ltd.

The national chain, which has 700 branches across the UK and sells only to trade customers, has been granted planning permission to transform the long-vacant car sales showroom on Larbert’s Main Street.

Four objections were received, raising concerns about pollution and noise, but Howdens told Falkirk Council that traffic visiting the site would actually be lower than when it was a garage.

Planning officers agreed that there was no evidence that vehicle emissions would be excessive or that noise would be a problem.

Howdens say there will only be three or four HGV deliveries a week and they would expect only four or five customers’ vans parked at a time.

The depot will be open Monday – Friday, from 7.30am until 6pm and on Saturdays from 7.30am and 1pm. It will be closed on Sundays and bank holidays.