Former bank CEO to lead delivery of Grangemouth area's massive green freeport project

The former CEO of Lloyds TSB Scotland has been appointed as the chairperson of the ambitious Forth Green Freeport project.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Dame Susan Rice DBE, who is the founding chairperson of the Scottish Fiscal Commission and former president of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry, is now the inaugural independent chairperson of Forth Green Freeport and will oversee the delivery and governance of the consortium’s ambitious vision to deliver a green growth strategy for Scotland’s industrial corridor.

Dame Susan will step down from her current role as chairperson of Scottish Water at the end of the year on completion of her term.

She has now taken over as Forth Green Freeport chairperson from interim chairman, Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond.

Dame Susan Rice is the new chairperson for the Forth Green Freeport project (Picture: Submitted)Dame Susan Rice is the new chairperson for the Forth Green Freeport project (Picture: Submitted)
Dame Susan said: “The Forth Green Freeport has a broad and exciting vision for Scotland and I’m pleased to be leading the team in its execution. The creation of

major port infrastructure, the development of new green industries and re-industrialisation of our communities is hugely compelling to me.

“I’m honoured to have been appointed as the Chair and I welcome the opportunity to steer this impressive consortium as we create and implement the Forth Green

Freeport. As an experienced adviser in delivering long-term economic development projects, I will support the Forth Green Freeport to deliver the community

regeneration and many new jobs across Fife, Falkirk, Leith and Central Scotland. I’m delighted to be part of this.”

Mr Hammond added: “We are extremely privileged to have someone with Dame Susan’s extensive experience and enthusiasm to Chair the ambitious opportunity that

the Forth Green Freeport can deliver for Scotland.

"The decision to appoint Dame Susan was unanimously agreed by all of the consortium partners, both public and private sector, and we warmly welcome her to the Board.

“Her career background is aligned perfectly as the consortium works together to create the driving force to deliver long term benefits for communities through well paid

skilled green job creation and to assist in achieving the country’s net zero goals.”

Forth Green Freeport aims to unlock billions of pounds of private and public investment for Scotland, create a significant numbfer of jobs and associated economic value.

The Freeport consortium is currently preparing its outline business case, which will soon be submitted to the Scottish and UK Governments.

