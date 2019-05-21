Food supplies to Falkirk’s Morrisons store could be hit by strikes at logistics firm

Looming strike action at XPO Logistics could affect supplies of food to 70 Morrisons superstores throughout the country including Falkirk.

Over 700 GMB Scotland members at the Bellshill firm voted by a majority of 97.8 per cent to move a full industrial action ballot against what staff are calling “a shameful list” of failures by their employer, including non-payment of annual wage increases, withholding statutory sick pay and managment blocking staff annual leave entitlement.

According to the GMB, its reps have made repeated attempts in recent months to resolve the decline in employment relations without success and the union is urging management to begin meaningful talks in an effort to stave off strike action.

Bob Deavy, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “This glaring negligence on the part of XPO management against our members terms and conditions just keeps growing – it’s a remarkable state of affairs and cannot be left unchallenged.

“Our members are clear management have ignored the impact of these problems on staff morale and wellbeing, and leaving them unresolved will only exacerbate a rapidly deteriorating situation at the Bellshill depot.

“The charge sheet against XPO management is a shameful list of failure and any decent employer would be urgently talking to their employees and their unions. That’s what we are urging XPO to do if they want to avoid a damaging industrial action.

“We will also be looking to bring Morrisons to the table for negotiations. The Bellshill and Eurocentral sites service around 70 of the supermarket chains stores. We would welcome their input into resolving these serious issues as any industrial action could have a serious impact on Morrisons availability to customers.”