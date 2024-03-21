Food for thought: Falkirk Celtic pub's takeaway plans put on the back burner for now

A historic building which was a popular haunt for Celtic fans when it was a pub had been looking to start a new life as not one, but two, takeaways.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2024, 08:23 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 08:33 GMT
Muhammad Jawwad lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on March 5 to change the use of the Star Inn, at 150 to 152 Grahams Road, Falkirk to create two hot food takeaways on the ground floor and a flat on the first floor.

However, the application was withdrawn on Wednesday, March 20.

