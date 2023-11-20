Flow of dough: Bonnybridge bakery staff help to raise over £3000 for Children in Need
Weeks of fund raising endeavours came to an end for staff at the Bonnybridge branch of Greggs on Friday as they coined in a total of £3286 for Children in Need.
The impressive total was raised through a fun day, a bingo night and 441-mile exercise bike cycle.
A Bonnybridge Greggs spokesperson said: “Thank you to all those who supported us throughout the last few months as it would not be possible without the help from local businesses and the loyal customers who helped to donate.”