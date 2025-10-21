FK Flowers in Polmont is business that bloomed for two mums from baby group

A friendship forged at a baby group has now bloomed into a career change and new business for two mums.

Fiona McLean and Kay Grey have recently opened their own florist shop after several months of working around the dining room table.

As demand for their blooms grew, the pair decided it was time to branch out and are now busy meeting customers to provide bouquets and other floral arrangements from premises in Pretoria Place, close to Polmont Station.

The pair have been overwhelmed by the interest in their business venture and how many of their customers are spreading the word about FK Flowers.

Fiona McLean, left, and Kay Grey have had career changes to train as florists and open their own business. Pic: Michael Gillen

Floristry has always been an interest for Kay, 54, who recalls working in a florist shop while growing up in Forres in the Highlands. She worked there for several years before leaving home to go to university then on graduation got a job in corporate IT.

However, after being made redundant two years ago she decided the time was right for a career change and decided to rekindle her interest in working with flowers.

By this time she was firm friends with Fiona, 52, who had grown up in Linlithgow and had a career in computer design.

Kay said: “We met at a local baby group as our daughters were both the same age and we lived near each other. There’s a whole crowd of us from the group who are still friends after 20 years.

Fiona McLean, left, and Kay Grey have opened FK Florists in Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

"When I decided to go to Forth Valley College in Falkirk to do my City & Guilds in floristry I persuaded Fiona to join me. She is so artistic and I knew that she would great.

"However, I don’t think either of us realised how intensive it would be but we had a great tutor in Catherine Carter.

"We both passed with distinction in March and were so delighted.”

The pair’s first foray into business was to make prom corsages as both their daughters had recently been to their proms and they realised how there was a huge market in providing services for the important event.

They worked at Fiona’s dining room table but as their work grew and it was taking over the house they decided the time was right to find their own premises.

FK Flowers operates from a shop unit adjacent to Aran Cafe and the pair thanked its owners, Laura and Martin Pickersgill, who have a similar venture in Linlithgow, for all their support.

They currently open Friday and Saturdays from 9am to 2.30pm providing weekend blooms but are also offering wedding floristry and have run workshops in wreath making.

They've already shown people how to make autumn wreaths and some of their dates for Christmas wreath making are already sold out.

The friends live locally in Polmont and Brightons, and both have daughters, aged 19, and sons, aged 16.

As well as running their own business, they both still have part-time jobs in Marks & Spencer in Linlithgow.

"We like to keep busy,” said Kay, “but our colleagues at M&S have been very supportive.

"We also like to have a chat and get to know our customers. But hopefully this is just the start of FK Flowers and it will continue to grow.”