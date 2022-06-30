Fiver Fest set to return to Linlithgow

Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together to bring you very special £5 offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring. It is also an opportunity for those businesses to say “thank you” to their loyal customers who have supported them through the pandemic.

“Fiver Fest happens three times per year, and it is now a big part of our promotions for Linlithgow,” said Sally McIntosh-Anderson, One Linlithgow BID manager.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

Evelyn Noble (Lilypond Crafts & Gifts), Sally Pattle (Far from the Madding Crowd), and Diana Kelly (Specsavers) are taking part in Linlithgow’s Fiver Fest.

“We are excited that local businesses are participating in the summer Fiver Fest. Please show your support for local businesses and treat yourself to a £5 special offer.”

Local businesses taking part include: Bright Star Toys; Complete Health at the Millstone; The Crannog Café; Fair Tradewinds; Far from the Madding Crowd; Kapital Kilts; Lilypond Crafts & Gifts; Linlithgow DIY; Linlithgow Stoves; Low Port Music; Mac's of Linlithgow; Maisie Gray; Mid-C-Mod; Play Bugs; Rainbow Railways; Specsavers; Sweet Little Cheesecake Company; The Thread Counter.