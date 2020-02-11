Five new straddle carriers stride into Grangemouth port

The Port of Grangemouth welcomed the most recent equipment additions in its multi-million pound investment plan – five state-of-the-art straddle carriers.

Scotland’s main container terminal took delivery of five new Kalmar/Cargotec ESC 440 diesel electric straddle carriers constructed in Poland and shipped into the port aboard the specialist cargo ship Taiga Desgagnes.

The new straddles are the first phase of taller straddles purchased by the port group in Scotland and will increase capacity of the container terminal by allowing containers to be stacked up to three high.

Currently the stack is two high and with these new taller machines, the capacity of the container terminal will increase by 50 per cent.

The five diesel-electric straddles are fuel efficient, low noise and feature a diesel-electric drive which fully complies with the latest exhaust emission regulations.

Derek Knox, senior port manager, said: “The arrival of our five new Kalmar/Cargotec straddle carriers is an important asset and will facilitate increased container volumes moving through the port in the coming months and years.

“This investment builds on a year of growth in container volumes in Grangemouth despite the current economic uncertainty. The additional capacity that will be created further secures our position as Scotland’s largest container terminal with a modern fleet of equipment and the supply of storage capacity to meet future demands.

“In Grangemouth we handle some of the country’s most valuable exports, such as fine foods and drinks, so flexibility and durability of our equipment is essential with further investment in our straddle carrier fleet planned over the next few years.”

The straddles will be put into operation next month following an induction period and training for the straddle drivers.