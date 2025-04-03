Fish friendly firm looks to open whisky by-product plant in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A biotech firm is looking for the thumbs up from the local authority to build a new production facility in the Falkirk area.

MiAlgae Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 26, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, April 2, to construct a microalgae production plant, along with buildings, plant, access and associated works, on a site to the south west of Grange Works, Earls Road, Grangemouth.

The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of June 1, 2025.

MiAlgae Ltd is a biotechnology company producing microalgae, rich in marine Omega-3s, grown using by-products from whisky distillation.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the firm, it’s process offers a sustainable, plant based alternative to fish oil, addressing the need for eco-friendly Omega-3 sources.

Last year it announced it was going into partnership independent Scottish distillery Eden Mill to repurpose whisky effluent, a by-product of distillation, to grow microalgae as a sustainable source of Omega-3s.

