First Timber Kits Delivered by Muir Timber Systems at Reddingmuirhead Housing Development

Muir Timber Systems has successfully delivered the first timber kits to Carmichael Homes’ new housing development in Reddingmuirhead, Falkirk. This delivery marks the beginning of Phase 1 of the project, which includes 10 new homes comprising two terraced blocks and one semi-detached unit.

The development builds on the longstanding partnership between the two firms, following previous collaborations at Main Street, Plean and the ongoing project at Rosslynlee Hospital in Penicuik.

Muir Timber Systems, based in Inverkeithing, is supplying a full package of structural timber components including external wall panels, loose I-joist floor systems, internal non-loadbearing partitions, and loose site-erect roof trusses.

Gary Gray, General Manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Carmichael Homes, supporting the delivery of homes in Reddingmuirhead. The success of this partnership comes from our ability to tailor and adapt our service to fit the unique needs of each development that Carmichael Homes presents us with. All our timber kits are sustainably sourced and designed for performance and efficiency, helping our partners build future-proof homes that benefit communities and the environment alike.”

Scott Carmichael, Managing Director of Carmichael Homes, added: “Muir Timber Systems has consistently delivered quality and reliability on our previous developments, and we’re confident they’ll play a key role in ensuring the success of this important project in Falkirk. Their approach aligns closely with our values- putting sustainability, efficiency and community needs at the heart of everything we do.”

Part of the family-owned Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was founded in 1975 to support its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes. Now operating as a trusted partner to a broad range of contractors and housebuilders, the company manufactures high-performance timber kits from its modern, solar-powered facility in Inverkeithing.