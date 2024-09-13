First Minister John Swinney in Falkirk to meet with workforce representatives from Grangemouth refinery

First Minister John Swinney visited Forth Valley College to meet representatives from the Grangemouth oil refinery and local government representatives on Friday. (Pic: Michael Boyd/Getty Images)

Scotland’s First Minister has met with representatives of the workforce at Grangemouth’s oil refinery following confirmation on Thursday from owners Petroineos that refinery operations will cease in 2025.

John Swinney was joined by union representatives and members of local government on Friday morning in Falkirk as the First Minister outlined the Scottish Government’s support for refinery workers and its commitment to securing a low-carbon industrial future for the site and the wider area.

News that the oil refinery would close in the second quarter of 2025, with the loss of 400 jobs, was confirmed on Thursday.

Shortly after that announcement, the Scottish and UK governments announced a joint package of support worth £100 million, combining immediate help for affected workers with longer-term investment aimed at securing a sustainable future through the development of alternative green industries at the site and nearby.

The First Minister said: “I am grateful to the members of the Grangemouth workforce and trade union representatives I met today, and thank them for meeting with me at what I know is an extremely worrying time for them and their families.

"This is a very disappointing decision – both the Scottish and UK governments have repeatedly urged Petroineos to continue refining for as long as possible, and there is no doubt that this represents an economic shock.

"We have worked very closely together to come up with a significant package that will provide immediate tailored career support for affected workers at Grangemouth refinery, while longer-term projects get up and running on the site.

"The Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal will support the development of new industries across the region, including a bio-economy plant; a low-carbon technology centre; and an employment hub.

“And we are taking forward at pace the work already begun through Project Willow, which has shortlisted three credible potential industries – low-carbon hydrogen, clean e-fuels and sustainable aviation fuels – that could be hosted on the refinery site in the future.

"We are in intense dialogue with the trade unions, the company and Falkirk Council and I want to reiterate my assurance that we will continue to work collaboratively with them and the UK Government to secure sustainable, skilled jobs in Grangemouth for many years to come.”