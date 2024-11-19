First Golden Ticket winners revealed as shop local initiative returns

Daniel Daye was the first lucky winner of the Golden Ticket initiative this year. (Pic: submitted)

Falkirk town centre’s Golden Ticket competition is back – and it’s already had its first winners.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative organised by Falkirk Delivers offers shoppers the chance to win gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops through a series of giveaways.

And all customers have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to shop at one of the local participating businesses, spending £10 or more, to receive a Golden Ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the run up to Christmas, District Towns Gift Cards will be given away as part of the initiative which encourages people to support local businesses.

There are seven sets of £200 District Towns Gift Cards to be won this year with a draw taking place each Friday at 1pm.

The first two draws have already taken place since this year’s initiative began on November 1. The lucky winners so far have been Daniel Daye, who shopped at Tom, Dick and Harry Menswear and William Boyle who shopped in the Allotment Cafe.

But there’s still time for members of the public to have a go at winning in the coming weeks with over 130 town centre businesses registered to take part this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden tickets are available at participating businesses now with winners announced on Fridays, November 22, 29 and December 6, 13 and 20.

To participate, simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers). If the post box is not on display simply post your ticket through the office letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.

For more information and to review the full terms and conditions, visit www.falkirkdelivers.com