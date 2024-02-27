First Falkirk Producers Market of 2024 brings regular and new traders to town's High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The market returns to the town’s High Street on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 4pm, with both regular and new traders showcasing their products.

Having enjoyed a break in January and February, the market is back for its monthly events and it is hoped both locals and visitors will continue to support the initiative which is organised by Falkirk Delivers.

The market runs in the town centre on the first Saturday of each month from March to December.

Falkirk Producers Market returns to Falkirk High Street for the first time in 2024 this weekend. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The traders who will be in town on Saturday for the first event of the year include The Tiffin, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Moment in Frame, Jaspy Enterprises, Bake It Easy, The Plant Stall, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Bertos Brownies; Specialist Craft Spirits, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Arbroath Fisheries, Simply Organix and Not That California Brewing.

Seven traders making their first appearance at the local market this week are Mack Chilli, Sconie Naw Bakes, Hoover Disc Queen, Jakesstreetfood, Funky Fudge, Skye’s Treats and Oui Knob of Butter.

Jill Cruse, from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are excited to announce the return of the markets this year and have the community support it once again.

"The markets are a platform for businesses to showcase their offerings and it helps bring people into our town centre.

"We encourage everyone to come and join us on Saturday and for any businesses interested in getting involved, please reach out to [email protected].”

Medieval re-enactment group Britannia XIV will also be back in the town centre on market day this month.