The firm states over 130 jobs will be created as a result of this investment at the Abbotsinch Industrial Estate premises, which will see the town play a pivotal role in the DRS.

Following the launch of DRS in summer 2023, Grangemouth will form part of a network of facilities that will count, sort and bale all the plastic, glass and aluminium drinks containers collected through the scheme.

The material will then be sold to be recycled back into bottles and cans.

Biffa's new Grangemouth facility will be playing a major role in the forthcoming Deposit Return Scheme

Gavin Money, Biffa’s DRS operations director, said: “Working closely with the scheme administrator, Circularity Scotland, we’re progressing well with the exciting and ambitious plans for the launch of DRS in Scotland, which will see new recycling infrastructure developed across the country.

“Grangemouth will play a key role, handling some of the billions of plastic, glass and metal drinks containers collected each year from across Scotland. The town has

good transport links, a rich history and experience of recycling, and a strong and knowledgeable workforce.”

The roof of the building in Abbotsinch Industrial Estate is currently being replaced, while a new weighbridge and offices will also be built. New machinery to separate and count the bottles and cans will be installed in the New Year.

Noise-dampening materials will be used in the construction of the new building and the work is set to be completed by late spring 2023, ahead of the launch of DRS in August.

The 130 roles created at the new Biffa facility will include multi-skilled operatives and drivers, administrators, supervisors and managers and recruitment for the posts is expected to start in the spring.

The Scottish Government believes DRS is a fundamental part of the country’s efforts to tackle climate change and create a circular economy by reducing waste, aiming to ensure at least 90 per cent of recyclable drinks containers are captured and prevented from becoming waste.