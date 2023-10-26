Firm waiting to find out from Falkirk Council if their battery storage development is above board
Herefordshire-based Falkirk Power Ltd’s application to create a 43 Mega Watt battery energy storage system and associated infrastructure on land to the south east of Merchiston Industrial Estate, in Smith Street, Falkirk was given the green light by council planners on June 23.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
However, conditions were attached and on Wednesday, October 25, Falkirk Power Ltd issued the council with a compliance of conditions application, which is now in the local authority hands to see whether or not those conditions have been met.