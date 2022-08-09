Firm says coffin makers strike will not affect Falkirk's Co-op Funeralcare branch

Union Unite confirmed this week its members employed in the manufacture of coffins for Cooperative Funeralcare have voted for strike action over a pay dispute and an initial week of action is now scheduled to take place from Monday, August 22 to Monday, August 29.

However, Co-op Funeralcare stated this week it was still in dialogue with Unite regarding the issue and coffin supplies are “strong”.

Unite stated the site in question, located in Glasgow, is the Co-op’s only coffin production site and the dispute is a direct result of Co-operative Funeralcare’s refusal to return to the

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffin maker strike could have a knock on effect for Falkirk's Co-op Funeralcare branch

negotiating table following members’ rejection of a 3 per cent final wage offer.

Unite members voted for action by 96 per cent on an 86 per cent turnout.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The employer involved here walked away from the negotiating table. We expect more from an organisation that promotes itself as principled and claims to demonstrate a fairer way of doing business.

"They should start by showing they are different from some of the bad employers we deal with day in day out, by treating their workers fairly and get back round the table with a decent offer for our members.”

Willie Thomson, Unite industrial officer, added: “Workers at Co-op Funeral Care are rightly furious. Our attempts to work constructively towards a resolution have been contemptuously dismissed with the Co-op displaying an unacceptable ‘take it or leave it’ attitude.

A spokesperson for Co-op Funeralcare said: “Our colleagues at our Glasgow coffin factory are a hugely valued part of our Co-op. In spite of the difficult trading environment, we have offered all of our Funeralcare colleagues a 3 per cent pay increase which has now been accepted by the vast majority of our colleagues – some 98 per cent of them.

“We remain in dialogue with Unite about this offer and the mandate to strike at our coffin factory later this month. While discussions remain ongoing we would like to