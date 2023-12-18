News you can trust since 1845
Firm looking to install EV charging facility at Falkirk area garden centre despite flood risks

Hannah Post lodged an application on December 7 to install a substation and associated works to facilitate the creation of an electric charging hub at Klondyke Garden Centre, Burnside Nursery, Polmont.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
According to the online planning documents, the firm Gridserve propose to develop an EV Hub site at the Klondyke Garden Centre, and have carried out a flood risk assessment.

The report stated: “The site is indicated to be a flood risk from surface water and fluvial sources. The EV parking bays are located outside of the flood risk zones for surface water and fluvial sources, however, the substation is mapped at high risk of fluvial flooding.

"The primary source of flood risk to the site is from the Polmont Burn which flows in a northern direction along the western boundary of the site. The proposals would not result in a change in use of the site and can be developed in a manner that would not increase flood risk to others.”

