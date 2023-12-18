Firm looking to install EV charging facility at Falkirk area garden centre despite flood risks

Hannah Post lodged an application on December 7 to install a substation and associated works to facilitate the creation of an electric charging hub at Klondyke Garden Centre, Burnside Nursery, Polmont.

According to the online planning documents, the firm Gridserve propose to develop an EV Hub site at the Klondyke Garden Centre, and have carried out a flood risk assessment.

The report stated: “The site is indicated to be a flood risk from surface water and fluvial sources. The EV parking bays are located outside of the flood risk zones for surface water and fluvial sources, however, the substation is mapped at high risk of fluvial flooding.

