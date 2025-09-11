Firm hopes council find favour with 'nationally significant' housing plans for Denny

A building firm is looking for the local authority to green light its plans to build 224 new homes in the Denny area.

Cruden Homes says it has submitted an application for a “nationally significant” new housing development Broad Street which – if given the go ahead – will deliver 224 “high-quality, energy-efficient new homes”.

Situated alongside the River Carron, the 13.9-hectare site lies to the east of Denny, Cruden states the development has been “carefully masterplanned to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and community”.

Designed by EMA Architecture + Design, the proposed development features a "diverse mix of homes, complemented by high-quality landscaping, active travel routes, and supporting infrastructure”.

Cruden is hoping to built 224 new homes in Denny (Picture: Submitted)

The firm states the 224 energy-efficient homes – which including 34 “affordable” propertie – will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, flats, and cottage flats, ranging between one and five bedrooms.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “We are delighted to submit this nationally significant proposal, which will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny.

"With a real emphasis on placemaking, sustainability, and input from the local community, this proposed development will deliver a wide range of much-needed, high-quality homes that meet local needs and strongly aligns with Falkirk Council’s ambitions for growth.”

The planning application follows a comprehensive pre-application consultation process, including two public events held at Denny Baptist Church. Feedback from local residents has played a key role in shaping the final proposals.

Pending planning approval, Cruden Homes expects to commence work on site in 2026.

