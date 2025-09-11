Firm hopes council find favour with 'nationally significant' housing plans for Denny
Cruden Homes says it has submitted an application for a “nationally significant” new housing development Broad Street which – if given the go ahead – will deliver 224 “high-quality, energy-efficient new homes”.
Situated alongside the River Carron, the 13.9-hectare site lies to the east of Denny, Cruden states the development has been “carefully masterplanned to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and community”.
Designed by EMA Architecture + Design, the proposed development features a "diverse mix of homes, complemented by high-quality landscaping, active travel routes, and supporting infrastructure”.
The firm states the 224 energy-efficient homes – which including 34 “affordable” propertie – will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, flats, and cottage flats, ranging between one and five bedrooms.
Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “We are delighted to submit this nationally significant proposal, which will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny.
"With a real emphasis on placemaking, sustainability, and input from the local community, this proposed development will deliver a wide range of much-needed, high-quality homes that meet local needs and strongly aligns with Falkirk Council’s ambitions for growth.”
The planning application follows a comprehensive pre-application consultation process, including two public events held at Denny Baptist Church. Feedback from local residents has played a key role in shaping the final proposals.
Pending planning approval, Cruden Homes expects to commence work on site in 2026.