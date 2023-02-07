Firm has designs on transforming Stenhousemuir flower shop into tattoo studio
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council looking to change the use of a former florists so it can be used by tattoo artists.
Funki Buddha Tattoo Ltd’s application, which was received by the council on January 18 and validated on Monday, February 6, seeks to change the use of the former Irene’s Florist flower shop at 45 King Street, Stenhousemuir to allow it to become a tattoo studio.
The firm currently has a tattoo studio located at 346 Main Street, Stenhousemuir.