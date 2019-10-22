Finalists in Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019 revealed

The countdown is underway to The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019 when the people who have made their mark on the district’s economy will be recognised.
This is the tenth awards to be held and interest in the event continues to grow.
In all 11 categories open for public nomination there has been a large number of quality entries.
This year there were some changes to the categories to reflect the diversification of businesses across the district, including Apprentice of the Year and Digital/Technology Development.
Several of these were first-time entrants which gives optimism for the area’s economic future.
There was also a huge diversity of businesses put forward – making the task of choosing a winner in each category all the more difficult for the judging panel.
But they’ve now made their selections, as well as choosing the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award chosen from the category winners.
Those given the difficult task of selecting finalists and then choosing a winner were:
*Jill Buchanan, The Falkirk Herald
*Douglas Cameron, Eden Consultancy
*Lesley Pickles, Business Gateway Falkirk
*Lorraine Taylor, Business Gateway Falkirk
*Lisa Wardlaw, Young Enterprise Scotland
All were enthusiastic about the range of entries and the stories the people behind these businesses had to tell.
From some which had only been running for a few months to others which are now established names not only in the area but across the country, they all had one thing in common – a passion about their company.
There will also be a presentation to an individual who has made a valuable contribution to the area’s business community during a lengthy career.
Last year the Outstanding Achievement award went to first-time entrant Lynkeos Technology, who also won Best Start-Up. In 2017 the accolade went to Torwood Garden Centre who had already taken Best Independent and Best Tourism Business.
The awards will be presented at a gala event on Thursday, November 7 in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa – where we look forward to welcoming all our finalists and their guests.
The full list of finalists is:
Apprentice of the Year
Conor Robertson, Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Craig McGuinness, Thermatec Engineering Limited
Business Growth – sponsored by Alexander Dennis Ltd
Carrie Southerton Dog Photography
KM Fitness
Loc Hire
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Central Demolition
IKM Consulting
Loc Hire
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Digital/Technology Development Award
Lynkeos Technology
MacIsaac Ltd
Water & Pipeline Services
Employer of the Year
Macdonald Inchyra Spa & Hotel
M&S Simply Food
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year
Craig MacDonald – Wee Heroes / Transcend Escape Rooms
Dan Wharton – Loc Hire
Dr David Mahon – Lynkeos Technology
Kayleigh McCann – KM Fitness
Michael Hutchinson – Mhphysiotherapy
Independent Business of the Year
Finnegans Falkirk Ltd
Hogan’s Fine Food Company
RAGS Cleaning Services
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Large Business of the Year
Ballantine Castings Ltd
IKM Consulting
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Leisure/ Retail Business of the Year
Chintys Ltd
Harbro Events Ltd
Torwood Garden Centre Ltd
Wee Heroes / Transcend Escape Rooms
New Business of the Year – sponsored by LOC Hire Ltd
Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd
Harbro Events Ltd
MacIsaac Ltd
Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms
SME Business of the Year – sponsored by Business Gateway
LOC Hire Ltd
Kingdom Coatings Scotland ltd
Maclean & Walker Ltd
Water & Pipeline Services Ltd