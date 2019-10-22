Finalists in Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019 revealed

The countdown is underway to The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019 when the people who have made their mark on the district’s economy will be recognised.

This is the tenth awards to be held and interest in the event continues to grow.

In all 11 categories open for public nomination there has been a large number of quality entries.

This year there were some changes to the categories to reflect the diversification of businesses across the district, including Apprentice of the Year and Digital/Technology Development.

Several of these were first-time entrants which gives optimism for the area’s economic future.

There was also a huge diversity of businesses put forward – making the task of choosing a winner in each category all the more difficult for the judging panel.

But they’ve now made their selections, as well as choosing the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award chosen from the category winners.

Those given the difficult task of selecting finalists and then choosing a winner were:

*Jill Buchanan, The Falkirk Herald

*Douglas Cameron, Eden Consultancy

*Lesley Pickles, Business Gateway Falkirk

*Lorraine Taylor, Business Gateway Falkirk

*Lisa Wardlaw, Young Enterprise Scotland

All were enthusiastic about the range of entries and the stories the people behind these businesses had to tell.

From some which had only been running for a few months to others which are now established names not only in the area but across the country, they all had one thing in common – a passion about their company.

There will also be a presentation to an individual who has made a valuable contribution to the area’s business community during a lengthy career.

Last year the Outstanding Achievement award went to first-time entrant Lynkeos Technology, who also won Best Start-Up. In 2017 the accolade went to Torwood Garden Centre who had already taken Best Independent and Best Tourism Business.

The awards will be presented at a gala event on Thursday, November 7 in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa – where we look forward to welcoming all our finalists and their guests.

The full list of finalists is:

Apprentice of the Year

Conor Robertson, Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Craig McGuinness, Thermatec Engineering Limited

Business Growth – sponsored by Alexander Dennis Ltd

Carrie Southerton Dog Photography

KM Fitness

Loc Hire

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Central Demolition

IKM Consulting

Loc Hire

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Digital/Technology Development Award

Lynkeos Technology

MacIsaac Ltd

Water & Pipeline Services

Employer of the Year

Macdonald Inchyra Spa & Hotel

M&S Simply Food

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year

Craig MacDonald – Wee Heroes / Transcend Escape Rooms

Dan Wharton – Loc Hire

Dr David Mahon – Lynkeos Technology

Kayleigh McCann – KM Fitness

Michael Hutchinson – Mhphysiotherapy

Independent Business of the Year

Finnegans Falkirk Ltd

Hogan’s Fine Food Company

RAGS Cleaning Services

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Large Business of the Year

Ballantine Castings Ltd

IKM Consulting

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Leisure/ Retail Business of the Year

Chintys Ltd

Harbro Events Ltd

Torwood Garden Centre Ltd

Wee Heroes / Transcend Escape Rooms

New Business of the Year – sponsored by LOC Hire Ltd

Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd

Harbro Events Ltd

MacIsaac Ltd

Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms

SME Business of the Year – sponsored by Business Gateway

LOC Hire Ltd

Kingdom Coatings Scotland ltd

Maclean & Walker Ltd

Water & Pipeline Services Ltd