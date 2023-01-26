Ian and Linda Wallace, owners of Salon Ian Hairdressing in Vicar Street, are set to retire later this year. Ian said this week that now feels like the right time to retire and he’ll be doing just that at the end of April, exploring new horizons.

Originally from Glasgow, Ian and Linda have run their business from four salons in the town centre over the years.

Ian, 61, said: “Coming from Glasgow I lived in an environment where most people went into industry and that wasn’t something I fancied doing. My brother was at the time going out with a hairdresser so I thought I would try and do something like that.

Ian Wallace is set to retire from his business Salon Ian Hairdressing after nearly 37 years. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"I got my first job at a wee shampoo and set shop in the Gorbals in Glasgow. I was there for about a year and became fast at perming. A good friend got me the chance of an interview at top salon Sweeney Todd’s in St Vincent Street where I was able to work very closely with the boss and came through the ranks very quickly.

"From there that same chap opened a salon in Paisley and asked me to join him, so we built up Patricks in Paisley. Then I met my wife Linda, who was from Falkirk, and that’s what brought us here.

“Our very first salon was a rented salon in Kerse Lane. It all started with a loan from my mum. She very kindly gave us a loan of around £2000 to get started and in those days it was a loan you had to pay back. We were there for just under three years.

"We then managed to buy our first salon in the newly developed Bank Street units. This proved a massive success and after 13.5 years we invested in what we call our flagship salon at the Tudor House on Vicar Street. That just exploded. It was a fantastic opportunity to build the team and it just went from strength to strength.

Ian pictured with colleague Sharon Milligan who has been with him in the business for over 30 years.

"For 18 years it was a pleasure to work from and we built a very large, loyal clientele and team around us.”

Ian took the opportunity around four years ago to down size the business – moving up the road to 8 Vicar Street – with Sharon Milligan, a colleague and friend who has been on the journey with Ian and Linda for over 32 years. Ian said: “I wanted to organically down size. I’d had 18 years of seven stylists and seven juniors, and decided it was time to come down to a normal size again.”

Now, Ian has decided its time to bring his time with the business to an end. He added: “I still love hairdressing, but I’ve fallen out of love with owning a shop. Falkirk has been a pleasure to work in and we thank every one of our clients for the support over the years.

"I’ll miss the people. When I opened in 1986 on the first day I did four clients’ hair. I still do two of them. There are some characters and we have some fun – I’ll miss that.

Ian and wife Linda have run Salon Ian from four premises in Falkirk town centre over the years. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"I can say today if I was starting a new career tomorrow I’d take up hairdressing again. It’s still the job I’d choose.”

And what about his plans for retirement and the future of the salon?

"I’ll probably potter slightly,” he said. “I’ll not be working anywhere, but I’ll still keep the tools handy. I’ve got a small property portfolio and I’ll have more time to manage that and do a lot more walking.