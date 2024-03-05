Fifteen Falkirk district businesses among the finalists at The Scottish Wedding Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards celebrate excellence in the wedding industry and those professionals and businesses who go above and beyond to ensure their brides and grooms have the perfect day.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, March 6 in Glasgow and the local businesses will be hoping to bring home a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those businesses from across the district who are in the running for awards this year are: Cake Designer (Central) – Luscious Lovelies (Falkirk), Falkirk Cakes (Falkirk), Darrells (Falkirk); Florist (Central) – Flowers by Aileen (Falkirk); Photography (Central) – Tommy Hamilton Photography (Denny); Wedding Boutique (Central) – Olivia Cameron Bridal (Falkirk), CKS Bridal (Falkirk); Hair and Make Up Salon (Central) – Kiki Chic Hair and Make Up (Falkirk); Freelance Wedding Hair and Make Up Specialist (Central) – Hair by Kerrie (Denny); Wedding Venue (Central) – Glenskirlie Castle (Bonnybridge); Events Decorators – Lights Candy Action (Stenhousemuir); Stationery Supplier – Invitations Plus by McGuire (Denny), Com Bossa Luxury Wedding Invitations (Falkirk); and Celebrant of the Year – Craig Flowers (Falkirk), Duncan Fleming (Falkirk).

A number of Falkirk district businesses have been shortlisted in the finals of the Scottish Wedding Awards 2024.

The Scottish Wedding Awards, organised by Creative Oceanic, are in their eleventh year and recognise the hard work, dedication and exceptional service of those who have contributed to making weddings unforgettable and special occasions for couples and their loved ones.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “These Awards are now recognised as the leading celebration for showcasing those that have demonstrated excellence in the wedding industry.

“This year marks the 11th anniversary of The Scottish Wedding Awards and we are delighted to be celebrating not only the finalists but how far the industry has came in the past decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition is tough this year but it is time to acknowledge everyone who has shown dedication and professionalism in their workplace; two key features that make individuals and businesses stand out from the rest.