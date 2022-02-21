Fellowship award for Falkirk woman recognises outstanding level of achievement

Lesley Anderson gained the highest grade of CIPS - the Charted institute of Procurement and Supply membership.

It was in recognition of her outstanding level of achievement, knowledge and experience in procurement and supply, along with a drive and determination to enhance the profession for the public good.

Lesley Anderson (Pic: Simon Lees)

Lesley, who lives in Falkirk, has more than 27 years of experience of procurement in a variety of sectors, including construction, gas and oil industries and the public sector.

She has been a fully qualified member of CIPS since 2002, having achieved chartered status in 2019.

Lesley, said she was delighted to receive the fellowship.

She said: ““It is a reflection of the highest procurement professional achievement and recognition of leadership.

"Keeping myself accredited to the highest standard ensures I keep my skills up-to-date and gives me the confidence to know I am at the top of my professional game.”

