Familiar face appointed to new role at the top for Grangemouth port operator
Derek Knox, currently director of operations for Scotland, is now the regional director for Scotland, assuming full responsibility for leading the teams at the group’s seven ports in Scotland, including the company’s port services and infrastructure division, Forth Projects.
Derek – a familiar face at the Port of Grangemouth – has worked with Forth Ports for over 25 years, playing a key role in developing Forth Ports’ Scotland strategy and leading the Forth Green Freeport activities.
Forth Ports commercial director David Webster is now regional director for Tilbury.
Forth Ports CEO Stuart Wallace, said: “We are excited to make these new leadership appointments. My congratulations to both on their well-deserved promotions.”
Both Derek and David, who take up their new roles on March 31, will join Forth Ports’ executive board and report directly to Mr Wallace.
