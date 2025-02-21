Familiar face appointed to new role at the top for Grangemouth port operator

By James Trimble
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Forth Ports Limited, the UK group responsible operations at the Port of Grangemouth has announced changes at the top with the creation of new regional director roles.

Derek Knox, currently director of operations for Scotland, is now the regional director for Scotland, assuming full responsibility for leading the teams at the group’s seven ports in Scotland, including the company’s port services and infrastructure division, Forth Projects.

Derek – a familiar face at the Port of Grangemouth – has worked with Forth Ports for over 25 years, playing a key role in developing Forth Ports’ Scotland strategy and leading the Forth Green Freeport activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forth Ports commercial director David Webster is now regional director for Tilbury.

Derek Knox has been appointed as Forth Ports regional director for Scotland (Picture: Submitted)Derek Knox has been appointed as Forth Ports regional director for Scotland (Picture: Submitted)
Derek Knox has been appointed as Forth Ports regional director for Scotland (Picture: Submitted)

Forth Ports CEO Stuart Wallace, said: “We are excited to make these new leadership appointments. My congratulations to both on their well-deserved promotions.”

Both Derek and David, who take up their new roles on March 31, will join Forth Ports’ executive board and report directly to Mr Wallace.

Related topics:ScotlandGrangemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice