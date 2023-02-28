Falkirk's top bakers have a chance to beat the competition to claim Scottish title

Voting is now open for the awards, which this year include a Customer Choice section where shoppers simply vote for their favourite bakery and then organisers will identify a winner in each of the four business categories – Craft Baker, Retail Craft Baker, Wholesale Baker and Bakery Café.

Scotland’s bakers are now also invited to submit products of their own choosing for judging across the familiar categories – Biscuit, Bread including traditional and sourdough, Individual Cake, Morning Roll including Buttery, Savoury, Scone including Potato Scone, Celebration Cake, Viennoiserie, including French and Danish style pastries and Free-from Bread, and Biscuits and Cakes.However, only one baker can take the overall title of Scottish Baker of the Year 2023/24.

Scottish Bakers President, Ian McGhee, president of awards organisers Scottish Bakers, said, “We are delighted to give the public a say with our Customer Choice awards. It’s a great opportunity for our members to reach out to their customers and communities and get people talking about great, traditional Scottish baking.”Registration for the product judging opened on February 8 and bakeries can enter up to 12 products of their choosing for rigorous tasting.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is now open for entries

Voting runs until April 5 with the judging day on March 15 at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Conference Centre.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in the Glasgow Hilton on May 6.

