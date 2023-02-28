Falkirk's top bakers have a chance to beat the competition to claim Scottish title
Talented professionals from businesses in the Falkirk area are being urged to mix it up with counterparts from other areas in the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.
Voting is now open for the awards, which this year include a Customer Choice section where shoppers simply vote for their favourite bakery and then organisers will identify a winner in each of the four business categories – Craft Baker, Retail Craft Baker, Wholesale Baker and Bakery Café.
Scotland’s bakers are now also invited to submit products of their own choosing for judging across the familiar categories – Biscuit, Bread including traditional and sourdough, Individual Cake, Morning Roll including Buttery, Savoury, Scone including Potato Scone, Celebration Cake, Viennoiserie, including French and Danish style pastries and Free-from Bread, and Biscuits and Cakes.However, only one baker can take the overall title of Scottish Baker of the Year 2023/24.
Scottish Bakers President, Ian McGhee, president of awards organisers Scottish Bakers, said, “We are delighted to give the public a say with our Customer Choice awards. It’s a great opportunity for our members to reach out to their customers and communities and get people talking about great, traditional Scottish baking.”Registration for the product judging opened on February 8 and bakeries can enter up to 12 products of their choosing for rigorous tasting.
Voting runs until April 5 with the judging day on March 15 at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Conference Centre.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony in the Glasgow Hilton on May 6.
Visit the website for more information.