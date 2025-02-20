Falkirk's Quiz store closes as retailer enters administration
The womenswear chain has closed 23 stores and put some 200 jobs in jeopardy after calling in administrators in the latest blow to the high street.
The branch closures come despite the brand being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.
Last month, the company revealed it was seeking urgent funding, warning that it could run out of cash by March.
Quiz has announced it appointed insolvency firm Teneo as the administrator for Zandra, its subsidiary managing stores in the UK and Ireland.
The administrators brokered a deal with Orion, a company owned by the Ramzan family, to acquire key assets, including the Quiz brand and 42 of its stores.
The retailer said that the deal would preserve the majority of jobs within the business. But 23 "loss-making or unsustainable" stores, which employed around 200 people, were not included in the sale.
The town’s Howgate Shopping Centre store is one of those not to be saved by the deal.
In a statement, Quiz chief executive Sheraz Ramzan said: “The board took the difficult decision to appoint administrators to Zandra Retail Limited in light of the continuing challenging trading conditions impacting the group’s performance.
“We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues. However, this decision will put the business on a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”
Quiz has previously described its sales during the Christmas trading period as "disappointing", and said that its cash reserves were “less than previously anticipated”.
The company attributed the weak performance in part to the “impact of inflationary pressures on consumer confidence and spending”.
