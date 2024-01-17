The Falkirk store is one of 25 around the country to be running the 'Refilled' scheme. (Pic: M&S)

The initiative, in partnership with Reposit, is part of the retailer’s commitment to reduce and remove plastic packaging and offer customers more sustainable choices.

Following a successful trial in six stores last year, M&S is rolling the scheme out in a further 19 stores across the country, including the one in Falkirk Central Retail Park.

M&S ‘Refilled’ enables customers to choose from 10 pre-filled, own-brand home care products including cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and washing up liquids. The initial purchase includes a £2 cost for the returnable bottle, which can be returned to store after use. Upon return, customers receive a £2 voucher which can be redeemed against a second purchase in the M&S Refilled range.

The retailer said that to date more than 10,000 customers have engaged with the scheme across the UK and the expansion into more stores is expected to remove an estimated 150,000 pieces of plastic.