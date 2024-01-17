Falkirk's M&S store launches new sustainable 'Refilled' scheme
The initiative, in partnership with Reposit, is part of the retailer’s commitment to reduce and remove plastic packaging and offer customers more sustainable choices.
Following a successful trial in six stores last year, M&S is rolling the scheme out in a further 19 stores across the country, including the one in Falkirk Central Retail Park.
M&S ‘Refilled’ enables customers to choose from 10 pre-filled, own-brand home care products including cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and washing up liquids. The initial purchase includes a £2 cost for the returnable bottle, which can be returned to store after use. Upon return, customers receive a £2 voucher which can be redeemed against a second purchase in the M&S Refilled range.
The retailer said that to date more than 10,000 customers have engaged with the scheme across the UK and the expansion into more stores is expected to remove an estimated 150,000 pieces of plastic.
Martin Smith, store manager at the Falkirk store, said: “We’re so pleased to unveil our new ‘Refilled’ station at our Falkirk store. We’re always dedicated to giving our customers the best in-store experience and now being able to provide them with more ways to be sustainable and make small changes when shopping feels fantastic. We also know how our customers care deeply about us reducing our plastic packaging, so it’s great that we can continue to do our bit too. We look forward to welcoming shoppers in to try it out.”