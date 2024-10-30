Falkirk's monthly Producers Market offers shoppers chance to bag fresh produce and quality crafts
The monthly event on Falkirk High Street provides shoppers with a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.
The market, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 2, will feature a range of stalls selling fresh produce and craft goods. As well as many regular traders, this month’s market will also feature some additional traders with Christmas themed items including handmade wood, slate and resin clocks, ornaments and gifts and handmade crochet plushies.
The traders attending this weekend are Unity Paws who are also opening their brand new shop in Cow Wynd; Akingly Creative; Bellissimo Vino; The Tiffin; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; SaltRock Brewing; Bake It Easy; The Plant Stall; Bertos Brownies; Well Now Health and Wellbeing; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; Arbroath Fisheries; Moment in Frame; Sconie Naw; Jakesstreetfood; Re-Wax; Dream Magic Superfood Powders; Cartel Signature Meals; Just Baked; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; Simply Organix; Splendidly Scottish; The Wild Nettle Co; Mauritius Delicious; Goddess Within; Jaspy Enterprises; Purdies Craftworks and John’s Tasty Cakes.
A new trader for the market – Il Pellegrino Edinburgh – will be selling filled focaccia and other Italian homemade food.
The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, offers an opportunity for locals and visitors to treat themselves.