Falkirk's monthly Producers Market offers shoppers chance to bag fresh produce and quality crafts

Falkirk Producers Market returns to Falkirk High Street on Saturday for the second last market of the year. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

The second last Falkirk Producers Market of the year takes place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly event on Falkirk High Street provides shoppers with a great way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.

The market, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 2, will feature a range of stalls selling fresh produce and craft goods. As well as many regular traders, this month’s market will also feature some additional traders with Christmas themed items including handmade wood, slate and resin clocks, ornaments and gifts and handmade crochet plushies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traders attending this weekend are Unity Paws who are also opening their brand new shop in Cow Wynd; Akingly Creative; Bellissimo Vino; The Tiffin; Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food; SaltRock Brewing; Bake It Easy; The Plant Stall; Bertos Brownies; Well Now Health and Wellbeing; Cedar Cottage Country Foods; Arbroath Fisheries; Moment in Frame; Sconie Naw; Jakesstreetfood; Re-Wax; Dream Magic Superfood Powders; Cartel Signature Meals; Just Baked; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; Simply Organix; Splendidly Scottish; The Wild Nettle Co; Mauritius Delicious; Goddess Within; Jaspy Enterprises; Purdies Craftworks and John’s Tasty Cakes.

A new trader for the market – Il Pellegrino Edinburgh – will be selling filled focaccia and other Italian homemade food.

The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, offers an opportunity for locals and visitors to treat themselves.