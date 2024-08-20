Falkirk's latest restaurant El Toro Gaucho is open and serving up steaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steak lovers can feast themselves from the menu in Falkirk town centre’s latest restaurant.

El Toro Gaucho opened in Lint Riggs yesterday (Monday) after weeks of work to refit the premises.

The company already has a popular restaurant in Bathgate and has branched out with their latest offering which they say promises “a tantalizing South American steak experience”.

Their promotion adds: “Indulge your taste buds with the finest selection of premium cuts, cooked to perfection by our skilled chefs. From tender ribeyes to mouthwatering fillet, we’ve got something for everyone.

New steak restaurant, El Toro Gaucho now open in Lint Riggs, Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

“But it doesn’t end there! At El Toro Gaucho, we pride ourselves on creating an immersive dining experience. Picture an elegant ambiance, friendly staff, and an extensive wine list that perfectly complements your steak.”

The restaurant is open six days a week: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 10pm’ Saturday and Sunday, 3pm to 10pm; and closed Tuesdays.

The building had housed Johnston’s bar and bistro for almost a decade until it’s sudden closure almost two years ago.

Within months it was announced that it would become the Forth & Co restaurant after Bow Hospitality, who have several bars and restaurants in Glasgow, took over the premises.

However, within six months of opening it was up for sale then closed.

At the start of July the signs for El Toro Gaucho went up with the renovation work underway.

Diners will be hoping it adds to the area’s night time economy and brings people from across the district and further afield into the town centre.