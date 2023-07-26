News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's exotic pet shop launches new monthly kids club sessions

An exotic pet shop in Falkirk is offering children the chance to get closer to reptiles and learn about different species through its new kids club.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

Racks4Reptiles in the town’s East Bridge Street has launched the new monthly initiative to introduce youngsters to a variety of creatures.

Keen reptile fans have already snapped up all the tickets for the first event, which takes place on Saturday, August 26, with all the tickets being booked within hours of becoming available this week.

However with the free events being planned monthly there will be opportunities for others to enjoy the experience too.

George Struthers has launched the new kids club sessions at his pet shop Racks4Reptiles with the first one set to take place in August. Picture: Michael Gillen.George Struthers has launched the new kids club sessions at his pet shop Racks4Reptiles with the first one set to take place in August. Picture: Michael Gillen.
George Struthers has launched the new kids club sessions at his pet shop Racks4Reptiles with the first one set to take place in August. Picture: Michael Gillen.
George Struthers, owner of Racks4Reptiles, said: "We will select one species per club day and show kids a selection of these animals and the different colours you get. We’ll give a talk with information on that species including where they are from, interesting facts and how to keep them. They will get a shot at handling them.

"Our mascot will be there and there will be snacks and juice as well as some competitions and games.

“When I was younger there was nowhere you could learn about these kinds of things regularly or get information, especially for reptiles. It’s good to get children learning about them when they are young so they are not scared of snakes and lizards when they are older.

"Everyone is excited about it and we’re looking forward to the first session.”

Each session will be open to 15 children and spaces must be booked online through the Racks4Reptiles website in advance. Adults accompanying children do not need a ticket.

